Bhubaneswar: In view of torrential rain and the subsequent water-logging on tracks, train services have been suspended between Deogaon Road-Bargarh, Lohisingha-Bolangir and in Barpalli- DInguripalli station in Sambalpur-Titilagarh railway section.

The 18107/18108 Rourkela-Jagadalpur- Rourkela express, and the 18005/18006 Howarah-Jagadalpur-Howarah- Samaleswari express have been cancelled.

Similarly, Jagadalpur-Rourkela Express from Jagadalpur and Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Inter City from both the directions, Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger from both the directions, Titilagarh-Bilaspur-Titilagarh Passenger, Sambalpur-Koraput Passenger from Sambalpur, Koraput-Sambalpur Passenger from Koraput have been cancelled.

Sambalpur-Junagarh Road Passenger from Sambalpur and Junagarh Road-Sambalpur Passenger from Junagarh Road are some of the trains that were also cancelled.

Likewise, some of the trains have been diverted. According to ECoR sources, Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad will run via Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road & Vizianagaram, Alleppey-Dhanbad Express will run via Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Angul-Sambalpur, Hatia-Yesvantpur Express from Hatia will run via Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road & Vizianagaram.

Similarly, Puri-LTT (Mumbai) Express from Puri will run via Sambalpu-Ib-Bilaspur-Raipur and Puri-Durg-Puri Express from both the directions will run via Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh.

East Coast Railway sources said the train services will resume after the water level recedes on the track.

Meanwhile, the state government Tuesday deployed seven Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams along with Fire Services teams to tackle situation in the wake of heavy rains.

Deputy Relief Commissioner of Odisha Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra said though ODRAF teams have been deployed in seven districts, five districts – Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Subarnapur and Kandhamal – were badly affected by heavy rain triggered by a low pressure.

He said, during the last 24 hours the five districts have received more than 100 MM of rainfall on an average.

He said, people in three villages in Kantamal block of Boudh district have been evacuated and evacuation is going on in five more villages.

In Kalahandi district, three villages in Rampur block have been affected due to the flooding of Kaliganga river and 90 persons have been shifted to a school.

As many as 65 people were provided cooked food to villagers of Tejipada and Deulipada village sheltered in a school.

Road were cut off at Damakariakhunta bridge, Manikera and all roads to Mohangiri Panchayat in Kalahandi due to rain.

Mohapatra said the diversion near NH 59 near Baliguda and Tumudibandh in Kandhamal district connecting Kalahandi has been washed away.

Meanwhile, the District Collectors have ordered closure of all schools in Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bargarh as heavy rains lashed the districts throwing normal life out of gear.