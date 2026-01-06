Bhubaneswar: Social and economic empowerment of tribal communities and skill training for youth were among the key issues discussed during the high-level meeting of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subramanian with Chief Secretary (CS) Anu Garg and senior secretaries of various state departments, focused on the long-term development vision of Odisha and the country.

The discussions focused on the effective implementation of key schemes and programmes of both the Union and the state governments aimed at achieving the goals of ‘Viksit Odisha’ and ‘Viksit India’.

Emphasis was laid on aligning state-level actions with the broader objectives of the ‘Odisha Vision’ to ensure sustained and inclusive growth.

Under the Odisha Vision framework, detailed deliberations were held on the development of the Bhubaneswar– Cuttack–Puri–Paradeep Economic Region (BCPPER).

The meeting stressed the need to expedite ongoing works to develop the region into an integrated economic and urban development hub.

Special focus was given to the social and economic empowerment of tribal communities, particularly through value-added processing of forest produce, including innovative uses of forest by-products such as sawdust.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of skill training for youth, beginning at the school level, to prepare them for future opportunities in modern industries and the service sector.

In the energy sector, discussions centred on accelerating the adoption of clean, sustainable and renewable energy sources.

Plans were reviewed for the use of low-cost, durable and environmentally friendly energy systems.

In this context, it was noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between NITI Aayog and the ISEG Foundation, and related initiatives are currently underway.

The foundation presented its observations and proposals during the meeting. The meeting also focused on leveraging new technologies, research and innovation through the NITI Frontier Tech Hub to accelerate sustainable development.

A special presentation was made on addressing malnutrition among pregnant women and children through practical interventions under the Living Lab programme, which is slated for implementation in the coming days.

Emphasising technology-driven governance, the participants reiterated the need for strong coordination between state and Central institutions.

The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to making Odisha a prosperous, sustainable, inclusive and innovation-driven state.

Senior NITI Aayog officer S Kishore was present at the meeting, while other officers and experts from NITI Aayog joined through virtual mode.

Secretaries and senior officers from departments like Finance, E&IT, Skill Development and Technical Education, Higher Education, School and Mass Education, Science and Technology, Labour and ESI, Housing, Commerce and Transport, SC, ST, Minorities and Backwards Classes Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, and Planning and Coordination attended the meeting.