Keonjhar: A tribal museum set up on the premises of Sanghagara tourism centre in Keonjhar district at a cost of Rs 26.70 lakh has been lying unused, much to the dismay of visitors coming from various parts of the state.

The tribal museum could be an added attraction to the picturesque place. Funds were provided from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for the tribal museum. The facility which aimed at displaying tribal artefacts, musical instruments and attires of various communities was inaugurated a year ago.

Locals alleged that the DMF is being splurged for facilities which lie in disuse and fail to serve the purpose.

Tribal communities like Bhuyan, Juanga, Santhal and Genda live in Keonjhar district. Their tradition, culture, lifestyle, attires, hunting tools, belief system, and musical instruments have been on the wane due to onslaught of modernism.

The tourism department wanted to store some of these items for tourists to have an insight into the lives of tribals. It was aimed at keeping brochures and literature to explain about these items.

Locals pointed out that a large number of tourists come here, enjoy the scenic place, boating facility, but return home without seeing the museum.

What the tourists see in the museum is some tribal arts painted on the walls, locals lamented.

“The DMF fund was used for the museum building, but it is of no use for tourists. And the district administration has no sincerity in making use of the facility,” said Alekh Chandra Patra, a retired Central government employee.

Braja Kishore Ray, a tourist of the nearby area, said the premises of the tourism centre have been grown with wild creepers and grass for lack of maintenance while it is being used as a parking lot.

Chairman of the Sanghagara Unnayan Committee and sub-Collector Ramchandra Kisku admitted that the building is left empty while artefacts related to tribal culture and tradition have not been stocked.