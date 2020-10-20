Daringibadi: Tribal people of Daringibadi locality in Kandhamal district opposed vehemently Tuesday the development of an eco-retreat project in the area. They alleged that the district administration had not consulted them before starting the project.

Sources said, some officials Tuesday reached the Saringirpi village under Daringbadi block which has been selected as the proposed site of eco-retreat project. The officials went there to conduct a survey regarding expenditure of the project. However, they faced hundreds of angry locals who shouted slogans and demanded the officials leave the site. They blocked roads by burning tyres and did not allow the officers to conduct the survey.

According to locals, the land where the eco-retreat project is to be developed is a forest area. It is a source of income for the tribals living in that locality. They said that a proper rehabilitation programme has to be worked out for them. Prior to that, they will not allow any destruction of forest land.

The officials tried to pacify the agitating villagers. They assured the grievances will be forwarded to higher officials. However, the agitators did not back away. Finally, the officials had to leave the place.

Locals said that protests will continue if the district administration does not hold a discussion with them as soon as possible.

PNN