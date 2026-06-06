Thuamul Rampur: More than 2,000 tribal residents and environmental activists took part in a protest rally in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on World Environment Day Friday, demanding cancellation of the proposed mining lease at Khandualmali and warning of a mass boycott of elections if their concerns are ignored.

The rally, organised by the Khandualmali Permanent Protection Committee and ‘Maa Mati Mali Suraksha Manch’, began at Pulingpadar village in Thuamul Rampur block and culminated in a public meeting after covering about 4 km through forested areas.

Participants demanded the immediate cancellation of the mining lease in Karlapat-Khandualmali region, arguing that mining activities would threaten local forests, water sources and agricultural land. Protesters vowed to continue their movement to protect their ancestral land and natural resources.

They alleged that the government’s mining policies favour large corporations at the expense of the environment and local communities, warning that large-scale extraction projects could lead to ecological degradation and displacement. They also questioned the state’s development priorities, claiming that essential infrastructure such as educational institutions and judicial facilities remains inadequate in the region.

Environmental activist British Kumar said the government’s afforestation campaigns contradict its approval of projects that could lead to the destruction of vast stretches of natural forest. He alleged that the implementation of mining leases approved during the previous administration would cause environmental damage rather than promote development.

The protesters further demanded that authorities obtain the consent of affected residents through village councils and Gram Sabhas, as mandated under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), before initiating mining operations in Khandualmali, Kutrumali or Sijimali.

They warned that residents across the affected region would collectively boycott future elections if the mining lease process near the Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary is not withdrawn.

During meeting, community members also felicitated several activists who had recently returned after being acquitted in cases linked to earlier anti-mining protests. Speakers expressed resentment over what they described as the criminalisation of individuals involved in environmental protection movements.

Thousands of residents participated in the protest, including members of ‘Maa Mati Mali Suraksha Manch’ and ‘Khandualmali Suraksha Samiti’