Athamallik: Raja Pradeep Chandra Deo, the former ruler of Athamallik royal estate in Anugola district, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar Saturday morning. He was 86.

Deo died at about 7:30 am, family members said. News of his death prompted an outpouring of grief across the Athamalik region. Several dignitaries, including Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, members of the Khandapada royal estate, the queen of the Kanika royal estate, and state Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, visited the hospital to pay their last respects.

Athamallik prince Paresh Deo and other family members were present at his bedside. Pradeep Chandra Deo was the founder of Athamallik College and was actively associated with several social and charitable organisations in the region.

He was widely respected for his contributions to education and community welfare. His last rites were performed at Swargadwar crematorium in Puri later in the day.