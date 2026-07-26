Banai: Continuous rainfall over the past two days inundated Koida area in Banai subdivision Saturday. Residents awoke to wide spread flooding as roads and culverts were submerged under fast-flowing water.

As water levels continued to rise, floodwaters entered more than 50 homes in Koida block headquarters area, reaching waist level in several places. Many residents were caught off guard as household belongings, livestock, bedding and food supplies were swept away by the floodwaters.

The worst-hit areas included Kerketa Sahi, New Garden Colony and Dhubulabeda. Meanwhile, overflowing drains in Gopisahi, Gadhatola and Bakartola cut off residents from the rest of the area. Residents expressed anger over the lack of an immediate response.