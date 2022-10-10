Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo and three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav died Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness.

Following his demise, several political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences.

His son, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “My respected father and everyone’s leader is no more.”

मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन से उत्तर प्रदेश व राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में एक बड़ी रिक्तता आयी है। गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में नेताजी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी व परिजनों से भेंट कर संवेदना व्यक्त की। pic.twitter.com/G0jIAZKzqt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 10, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखदायी है। उनके निधन से समाजवाद के एक प्रमुख स्तंभ एवं एक संघर्षशील युग का अंत हुआ है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की कामना व शोकाकुल परिवार एवं समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 10, 2022

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। भारतीय राजनीति में उप्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, भारत सरकार के रक्षामंत्री व सामाजिक न्याय के सशक्त पैरोकार के रूप में उनका अतुलनीय योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।@yadavakhilesh व अन्य सभी प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 10, 2022

I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/UndVFrUCxh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 10, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी का निधन दुःखद। उनका निधन राष्ट्र के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे बड़े समाजवादी नेता थे। वे देश के रक्षा मंत्री भी रहे। वे गरीबों के अधिकारों के लिए लड़नेवाली प्रभावी आवाजों में से एक थे। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 10, 2022

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said Yadav always stood for the upliftment of the poor.

Mulayam Singh Yadav ji espoused the cause of downtrodden and fought relentlessly for the exploited and excluded. Deepest condolences @yadavakhilesh — M Y Tarigami (@tarigami) October 10, 2022

May his soul rest in peace. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 10, 2022 Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda: I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri#MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much. I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri #MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much. @samajwadiparty @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/KpcQil8hzP — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) October 10, 2022

Saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh & Former Defence Minister of India Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. My deepest condolences to the family. May God bestow Sadgati to the departed soul. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/GYzRoaWFUn — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 10, 2022

I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 10, 2022

Born November 22, 1939 into a farming family in Saifai near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav spawned the state’s most prominent political clan.

Yadv served as defence minister from 1996 1998, and chief minister thrice in 1989-91, 1993-95, and 2003-07.

The SP supremo was elected an MLA 10 times and an MP, mostly from Mainpuri and Azamgarh, seven times.

For decades, he enjoyed the stature of a national leader but Uttar Pradesh largely remained the “akhara” where Yadav played out his politics, beginning as a teenager who was influenced by socialist leader Lohia.

For party workers, even when he was no longer the SP president – the mantle passed on to his son Akhilesh Yadav in 2017 – the patriarch remained “Netaji”, the leader. And his presence on the scene provided the glue that held the Yadav clan together, at least to a degree.

A “socialist”, Yadav was open to possibilities in politics. Thanks often to mergers and splits, he had been affiliated with a series of parties — Lohia’s Sanyukt Socialist Party, Charan Singh’s Bharatiya Kranti Dal, Bharatiya Lok Dal and Samajwadi Janata Party. He founded his own SP in 1992.

Yadav struck deals with the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress whenever needed to form or save the governments led by him in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2019, Netaji sprang a surprise by praising Modi in Parliament, wishing that he would return as prime minister after the next election. This, when his party saw Modi’s BJP as its main rival in UP. The remark baffled analysts.

Just as another comment, back in 2014 at a rally, triggered outrage when he spoke against the death sentence for rapists, saying “boys make mistakes”. And then, there was his advocacy of the idea that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should form a confederation.

Yadav, who took part in student union agitations and briefly taught at an inter college after getting a Political Science degree, first became an MLA in 1967.

During his second term as MLA from the same constituency, Indira Gandhi declared Emergency and Yadav was sent to jail, like many opposition leaders.

Back in the ring after the 1975-77 Emergency, Yadav became the state president of the Lok Dal. When the party split, he headed one faction of the state unit.

Yadav was leader of Opposition in the UP Legislative Council and then in the state assembly, before becoming the chief minister in 1989 with the BJP extending outside support to his Janata Dal government.

When the saffron party withdrew support over the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi issue in 1990, the Congress kept his government afloat for some months.

In November 1993, Yadav again headed a government in UP, supported by the BSP. It collapsed when the ally pulled the rug.

The SP leader then moved to the national stage, being elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 from Mainpuri.

As opposition parties tried to form a non-BJP alternative to the Congress, Yadav briefly appeared to be in the fray for the prime minister’s post.

But he ended up becoming the defence minister in the United Front government headed by H D Deve Gowda and the Sukhoi fighter jet deal with Russia was finalised during his term. Years later, he would be part of short-lived coalition of Janata Parivar parties that hoped to fight the 2015 Assembly elections in Bihar together.

In 2003, Yadav became UP chief minister for the third time after the collapse of a short-lived BSP-BJP coalition government.

In 2012, the SP was again in a position to form the UP government. But the senior Yadav stepped aside so that his son Akhilesh could become the state’s youngest CM at 38.

But squabbling in the party and the family led to a coup of sorts by Akhilesh Yadav in 2017. Akhilesh, the son from his first wife Malti Devi – he later married Sadhna Gupta – was at loggerheads with the old guard that included uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

In the final years of his life, the ailing patriarch played a diminishing role in the affairs of the party that he had founded.