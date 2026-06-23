Bengaluru: In a shocking triple murder case reported from Bengaluru’s K.R. Puram area, a woman and her live-in partner have been arrested for allegedly killing her parents and younger sister after they opposed their relationship and questioned her over loans amounting to Rs 30 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shweta and her boyfriend Kenneth. The incident came to light on Tuesday and falls under the jurisdiction of the K.R. Puram Police Station.

The victims have been identified as 55-year-old Somasundar, his wife Muttulakshmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (20). The family hailed from Tamil Nadu and was residing in Bengaluru.

According to preliminary investigations, Shweta was in a live-in relationship with Kenneth, which was strongly opposed by her parents and sister.

Police suspect that the ongoing family dispute, coupled with questions raised by her parents regarding loans worth Rs 30 lakh allegedly taken by Shweta, may have been the motive behind the murders.

Investigators said Shweta, who was living with Kenneth in an apartment in Seegehalli locality, allegedly hatched a conspiracy and invited her family members to the flat separately on Monday evening.

Police said an argument first broke out between Muttulakshmi and Kenneth. During the altercation, Kenneth and Shweta allegedly attacked her with a machete and concealed her body in the bathroom. They are also suspected of cleaning bloodstains from the house after the murder.

Later, Somasundar and Supriya arrived at the apartment. According to investigators, Shweta allegedly restrained her sister while Kenneth attacked her with a machete. He then allegedly turned on Somasundar and assaulted him.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Somasundar managed to escape from the apartment and reach the cellar of the residential complex. Residents who found him lying in a pool of blood rushed him to a hospital.

Police said Somasundar gave a detailed statement regarding the incident before succumbing to his injuries. Investigators have also secured video footage showing him seeking help after the attack.

The murders are believed to have taken place at around 8.30 P.M. on Monday. Local residents alerted the police control room after learning about the incident.

Police have recovered the bodies and launched a detailed investigation. Officials said the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the crime are being verified, though preliminary findings point to longstanding disputes between Shweta and her family over her relationship and financial matters.

Further investigation is underway. The police have launched hunt for the accused daughter and her living in partner.