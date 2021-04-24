Puri: Amid growing concerns over detection of triple mutant variant of COVID-19 in West Bengal, Puri district administration has launched a drive to see if tourists from the neighbouring state are staying in hotels or other facilities in the town.

Puri district administration has formed three teams and these teams are conducting raids at hotels, lodges and dharmasalas searching for tourists from West Bengal.

A source said the teams are mainly asking the tourists to produce RT-PCR negative reports not older than 48 hours of their arrival.

Meanwhile, a 14-day mandatory quarantine for tourists coming from West Bengal has been in effect.

“Anyone travelling to Odisha from West Bengal shall undergo mandatory institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days at cluster temporary medical centres. However, people coming from the neighbouring state with a certificate of successful vaccination (two doses) or a negative RT-PCR report (not old than 48 hours) will be allowed for a 14-day home quarantine,” Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had said while announcing the decision April 22.

PNN