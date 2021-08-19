Every woman wants to look beautiful. To maintain their beauty, women do various experiments. But, many times, even after doing a lot, there is definitely something missing. One such drawback is the blackness on the throat.

It is often seen that a large part of the neck turns black due to hormonal imbalance, fungal infection, sunlight or external dust. If you too are facing this problem, then we are going to tell you some home remedies to get rid of it.

This recipe will remove the blackness :-

Aloe Vera Gel: As we all know that Aloe Vera gel is used in every cosmetic nowadays. It has many such properties which help in enhancing our beauty. To reduce the blackness of the throat, remove the pulp of aloe vera and rub it on the neck. By doing this, you will start seeing the difference in a few days.

Use Baking Soda: You can use baking soda to remove the blackness of the throat. To use it, first make a thick paste of baking soda and scrub it on the throat. With the use of baking soda, the dead parts of the skin are removed and the blackness goes away.

Use of Neem: Neem has many such properties which are very beneficial for the skin. To do this, make a paste of neem and apply it on the neck. In a few days it will remove the blackness of the throat. If you want, you can also add some lemon juice to it.

Use lemon juice: Lemon juice is very beneficial to remove the blackness of the throat. It acts as a great bleaching agent. Rub lemon juice on the neck before taking a bath in the morning. The blackness of your throat will vanish in few days. Moisturizer can be applied at that place after bath.