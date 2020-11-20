Sundargarh: Friday morning a video clip featuring locals collecting chickens from a busy road under Bhasma police limits in Sundargarh district went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when a truck carrying a consignment of chickens toppled in the middle of the road.

The truck overturned near a forest under Bhasma police limits in the district. The accident caused live chickens to land all over the busy road, sparking a looting frenzy among the bystanders.

A video of the incident was captured and is now doing its rounds on the internet. The video showed that the locals gathered at the accident site not to call for help, but to take away chickens scattered around the fallen vehicle.

According to a source, a truck carrying poultry was going towards Sundargarh from Jharsuguda. As the driver lost its control over the vehicle the truck overturned at Badabahal area in the morning.

Though the driver escaped unhurt in the incident, the locals were spotted on the road to steal chickens in their carry bags.

“Today we will eat chicken pakode that is free…” jokingly wrote a Facebook user. “Roadside chicken curry,” wrote another.

The chaotic situation halted traffic in the area. Finally, policemen from local police stations reached the spot and managed the situation. Traffic returned to normal several hours after the removal of the truck.

PNN