Busan: President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the US will resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time in three decades, saying it would be on an “equal basis” with Russia and China.

There was no indication that the US would start detonating warheads, but the president offered few details about what seemed to be a significant shift in US policy.

He made the announcement on social media minutes before he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday in South Korea.

The US military already regularly tests its missiles that are capable of delivering a nuclear warhead, but it has not detonated the weapons since 1992 because of a test ban.

But the president suggested that changes were necessary because other countries were testing weapons. It was unclear what he was referring to, but it evoked Cold War-era escalations.

“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “That process will begin immediately.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions seeking more details, and Trump ignored a question from a reporter about his post as he sat face-to-face with Xi in Busan, a meeting that was expected to focus on trade issues between the two countries.

Pentagon officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about the announcement from Trump on the nuclear missile tests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this week announced that Russia tested a new atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone and a new nuclear-powered cruise missile. Putin did not announce any tests of Russia’s nuclear weapons, however, which last occurred in 1990.

Trump did not specifically mention the Russian tests in his post, but alluded to the nuclear stockpiles controlled by both Xi and Putin, saying, “Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.”

Putin in 2023 signed a bill revoking Russia’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban, which Moscow said was needed to put Russia on par with the US

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which was adopted in 1996 and bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, was signed by President Bill Clinton but never ratified by the Senate.

Russia in 2023 said it would only resume tests of its nuclear weapons if Washington did it first.

AP