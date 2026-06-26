Washington: US President Donald Trump Friday blamed Iran for carrying out a drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement with the US.

Trump said one drone hit the upper deck of the ship and “damage was done,” but the ship was able to proceed. He added that the US shot down three other drones.

His post on social media did not identify the ship or the time of the strike, but on Thursday the British military said a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

It comes during a fragile time for the US and Iran as they work to negotiate a permanent end to the war.

AP