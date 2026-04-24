Washington: US President Donald Trump signalled that the United States could resume military action against Iran if negotiations fail, while insisting he is in “no rush” to conclude a deal after weeks of conflict.

“I could make a deal right now… but I want to have an everlasting,” Trump said, adding that he would “finish it up militarily with the other 25 per cent of the targets” if Tehran refuses to agree.

The remarks come amid a fragile pause in hostilities following a US-led military campaign that Trump said had already “totally defeated their military” within weeks.

“We’ve hit about 75 per cent of our targets,” he said, describing damage to Iran’s naval, air and missile capabilities.

Trump said Washington retains “total control” over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and has kept it effectively closed to pressure Iran economically. “If we open the strait, that means they’re going to make $500 million a day. I don’t want them to make $500 million a day until they settle this thing,” he said.

The President indicated that Tehran’s leadership remains unstable following sustained strikes. “They don’t even know who is leading the country… they’re fighting like cats and dogs for who’s going to control,” he said.

Despite earlier suggesting the conflict could end within four to six weeks, Trump declined to set a timeline for a resolution. “I don’t want to rush it… we have plenty of time,” he said, arguing that Iran is under greater pressure due to economic strain and disrupted oil flows.

He acknowledged short-term economic impact on Americans, including fuel prices. “For a little while,” he said when asked if costs would rise, but framed it as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“This is all about a nuclear weapon. They cannot have the nuclear bomb, and they’re not going to have the nuclear bomb,” Trump said.

At the same time, Trump ruled out the use of nuclear weapons by the United States. “No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he said.

He also highlighted a humanitarian intervention, saying eight women facing execution in Iran would instead be released following a US appeal.

The remarks reflect a dual-track approach combining military pressure with conditional diplomacy, with Trump emphasising that any agreement must permanently block Iran’s nuclear ambitions.