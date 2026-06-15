Washington: The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed June 19 in Switzerland.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all,” Trump said, adding that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump said.

However, in a subsequent post, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz will open Friday after the official signing of the agreement.

The finalisation of the deal, on a day when Trump turned 80, capped a tumultuous week of war and diplomacy when the US carried out strikes on Iran and the US president, at the last minute, backed off a threat to take control of the Kharg Island, the oil export hub of the Islamic Republic.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me,” Trump said.

“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World,” he said.

Hours before the deal was to be finalised, Israel’s airstrike at Hezbollah targets in Beirut saw tensions flaring and Trump engaging in a heated conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He told US media that he had told Netanyahu and the Iranian negotiators to guard against a fresh round of attacks.

The agreement calls for the US and Iran to negotiate over Iran’s nuclear enrichment and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium during a 60-day window.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran February 28 that saw Tehran lose several of its top leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, among others.

Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, is now the supreme leader, but has not been seen in public since the war began.