The Babri mosque demolition that happened in 1992 was not a pre-planned event, a special court judge in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow said Wednesday morning, acquitting all accused including top BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

The five important quotes from the verdict can be summarised as follows:

1) The Babri mosque demolition was not pre-meditated

2) Lack of enough evidence against the accused

3) Can’t prove authenticity of audio, video provided by CBI and that they might be doctored

4) Anti-social elements tried to demolish the structure, accused leaders tried to prevent them from committing acts of violence

5) The audio of the speech lacks clarity and hence a conclusion cannot be reached

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh wholeheartedly welcomed the verdict and took to Twitter to express his satisfaction.

लखनऊ की विशेष अदालत द्वारा बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस केस में श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, श्री कल्याण सिंह, डा. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, उमाजी समेत ३२ लोगों के किसी भी षड्यंत्र में शामिल न होने के निर्णय का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। इस निर्णय से यह साबित हुआ है कि देर से ही सही मगर न्याय की जीत हुई है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020

Hailing the CBI court’s verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case, BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted saying: “Truth triumphs”. “CBI court’s acquittal in Babri conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after 3 decades,” said the BJP leader.

In one of the initial reactions to the Babri demolition case verdict, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted “Jai Shri Ram”. “All the accused, including Advaniji, acquitted. There was no pre-planned conspiracy to demolish the Babri structure,” he added.

Minutes after the Babri verdict was pronounced, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived at the residence of BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Advani was among the 32 who were acquitted by the court Wednesday. He attended the court proceeding via video conference as he was unable to attend the proceedings physically on health grounds.

PNN/Agencies