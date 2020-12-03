Mumbai: One of the topmost TV stars, Hina Khan has always had netizens drooling over her pictures. Hina Khan always is one of the first to upload her recent pictures on her Instagram account and on other social media platforms.

Looking at her pictures, one can’t but admire the fashion sense of Hina. It seems she is the perfect stylist and has an attire for every occasion. Like many other stars of the celebrity world, Hina is on a holiday to the Maldives. And her looks have definitely upped the heat quotient.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CISBNwTp5ko/

The actress, who checked into Maldives a few days ago, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation. She set the pulse racing by uploading a gorgeous picture on her Instagram account. She simply looks beautiful in the picture as her pink bikini dazzles the blue skies of the Maldives. She can be seen soaking up the sun as she chills by the blue waters of Maldives. And she rightly hasn’t captioned her picture… why should she as no captions are needed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIUk1I3Jhev/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIS9LizJNU3/

Hina’s outfit choices for her vacation veer from solid colours to quirky prints. Her choice of accessories too has been changing with every new picture. From hats to oversized sunglasses, Hina Khan’s holiday looks are steal-worthy in every sense.

Have a glimpse of her pictures. You will also be bowled away by her looks and fashion sense. She leaves nothing to imagination.