Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was honoured with awards for Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 and Best Humanitarian Award presented by Amruta Fadnavis for her charity work.

Urvashi her happiness saying: “I am genuinely and deeply grateful for this honour and it is a privilege to receive these two awards for Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 and Best Humanitarian Award for Urvashi Rautela foundation for my charity work. I was presented the award by Amruta Fadnavis ma’am. I would even like to thank Mid-Day, for awarding me with such a rare title.”

She adds: “I would like to thank my father (Manvar Singh Rautela), my mother (Meera Rautela), and my little brother (Yashraj Singh Rautela) for bringing me up well and teaching me good Indian values. I promise to contribute to the welfare of my country and keep making India proud.”

Urvashi will be soon seen in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is also going to play the lead in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. She will also be making her Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana.

