Mumbai: Hindi film stars have become quite active on social media due to the nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of deadly coronavirus. In such a scenario, stars have the opportunity to interact with their fans on social media platforms. However, a video of actor Akshay Kumar’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna is going viral on the social media and fans are also liking it.

In the video, Twinkle can be seen trying to repair her broken slipper with a glue gun. A pair of broken spectacles put together by a doctor’s tape is also seen lying beside her. Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun.”

Twinkle’s fans could feel for her and dropped hilarious as well as sympathetic comments on the post.

Few days ago, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to the PM- CARES Fund to support the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Reacting to the same, Twinkle had written on Twitter, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, “I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.”