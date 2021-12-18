New Delhi: Two criminals, who indulged in illegal cattle slaughtering, were arrested following a brief gunfight with the Delhi Police in Rohini area, police said Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Lalit Pal, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Begumpur and Shahjahan from Bihar’s Darbhanga. They were currently living in Narela.

Last night, acting on a tip-off that two people are involved in illegal cattle slaughtering, police rushed to the spot. However, on seeing the police, they tried to flee and fired at the police team. In the retaliatory firing, Shahjahan was hit by a bullet on the leg, police said.

According to police, he was running a dairy for the past eight years and under its guise ran an illegal slaughtering business. Lalit Pal also got involved in the illegal activity with Shahjahan.

Both the people would see spot stray cattle during the day and at night sedate them inject them with some injections and put them in a vehicle and take them away.

Few injections, a knife, a pistol, 2 live cartridges, and empty shells along with a tied animal were found when they have been apprehended.

Shahjahan was earlier arrested in similar cases in Alipur police station in 2015 and Kotwali police station in 2016 where he had an encounter with the police.

Further investigation is on, police said.

IANS