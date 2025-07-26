Kendrapara: Two bikers were killed after coming under the wheels of a bus in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Madanpur Chowk under Pattamundai Rural police limits.

The deceased have been identified as Saroj Dhal (62) and his brother-in-law Lambodar Pradhan (42) of Nagada village, police said.

They were going to Ranjagar when a private bus hit them from the rear.

The bus driver fled the spot, inspector-in-charge of Pattamundai Rural police station Dhiraj Lenka said.

PTI