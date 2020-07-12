Khurda: Two jawans from Jatni BSF camp in Khurda district have tested positive for deadly coronavirus, collector Sitanshu Rout said Sunday.

According to a source in the collectorate, some jawans of the camp were doing their duty at a coronavirus affected area. Swab samples of 245 jawans of the camp were collected from the camp since the jawans were sharing rooms with each other. The test report of only two jawans came positive.

The district administration has asked the jawans to undergo self-quarantine for 14-days.

Their swab samples will be collected again after five days, collector Rout informed.

As many as 595 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 13,121, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 595 infections, 394 were reported from quarantine centres and 201 were local cases.

The state has so far conducted 3,34,527 tests.

