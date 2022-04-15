Baripada: Two people were killed and another person was injured when a speeding motorcycle rammed into a pedestrian in Mayurbhanj district Friday, police said.

The accident happened near Raipada village in Thakurmunda block, they said.

Giridhari Karju, 60, was on his way home after collecting Mahua flowers from a forest when Aju Mohanta, 30, hit him, police informed.

Both died on the spot. meanwhile, the pillion rider was admitted to a community health centre nearby, inspector Premada Naik said.

