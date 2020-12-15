Boudh: Two persons were killed in two separate accidents in Boudh district Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Padu Sahu, a resident of Puranabahira village under Baunsuni police limits and Dushasan Bhoi of Tainjana village.

In the first incident, Padu was carrying out agricultural activities on his farmland Tuesday morning. He had employed a tractor for this purpose. It was when Padu was engaged in some work that the tractor driver lost control resulting in the vehicle running over him, causing his death on the spot.

In the second incident, Dushasan was on his way for some work on his motorbike. As he was nearing Baunsuni on NH-57, he ran into a stationary truck and the impact of the collision was so intense that he died on the spot.

Police have recovered the bodies for post mortem and have launched investigations into the two cases.

PNN