Phulbani: Two friends of senior journalist Navin Das’ deceased son Manish Anurag who was found dead in a pond at Patrapada locality under Tamando police limits in Bhubaneswar surrendered before Phulbani Town police Wednesday.

According to a police official, the two friends have been identified as Dinesh Mohapatra and Mrutyunjaya. Tamando police had earlier detained two more friends of Manish in connection with his death.

It pertinent to mention, Navin had lodged an FIR with Infocity police October 10 morning, in which he had alleged that his son had been kidnapped. Manish was found dead in a pond few hours later.

Later, Manish’s father Monday alleged that his son had been murdered by the friends with whom he had gone for a feast.

Acting on Navin’s FIR, Tamando police sealed South City hotel located in Patrapada area. Video footage of a CCTV installed in front of the hotel shows that Manish had entered a bar at the hotel in wee hours of Sunday at around 4.00am along with his friends.

PNN