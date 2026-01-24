Bargaon: Police in Sundargarh district arrested two men for allegedly circulating obscene photographs and videos of a young woman on social media, officials said Friday.

The accused were identified as Pramod Kumar Dip, 38, and Kshirod Kumar Gandha, 32, both residents of Jarangloi village under Bargaon police station limits.

According to the police, one of the accused had stored obscene photographs and videos of his girlfriend on his mobile phone.

His friend allegedly accessed the content and shared it on social media platforms without the woman’s consent, causing the material to go viral.

After learning about the circulation of the images and videos, the woman lodged a complaint at Bargaon police station, following which the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The two accused were subsequently arrested and produced in a court Friday, police said.