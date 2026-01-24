Patnagarh: Police Friday arrested two men in connection with the murder of a youth whose blood-soaked body was recovered near Kadopani Chhak under Larambha police station limits in Bolangir district.

The arrested accused were identified as Sudam Bariha and Arjun Bariha. Police produced them before a court, which rejected their bail pleas and remanded them to judicial custody.

According to the police, the murder was committed due to past enmity.

As part of the investigation, the accused were taken to the spot for crime scene re-creation, during which they demonstrated how the killing was carried out.

The body of the victim, identified as Shiba, had been found Thursday afternoon near Kadopani Chhak.

He had been reported missing since Wednesday evening after leaving home on a bicycle and failing to return till late at night.

Family members searched for him but could not know his whereabouts.

Local residents spotted the body at around 3.30 pm Thursday and alerted the police and ambulance services.

Police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the body to Patnagarh hospital for post-mortem.