Mumbai: Comedian and actor Vir Das’ comedy special on Netflix, Vir Das: For India, is nominated in the Comedy section at the 49th International Emmy Awards being held in New York City November 23.

The comedian is in New York City for the same.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, comedian Vir Das said Monday, “I am here to do my job and will continue. I won’t stop. My job is to make people laugh and if you don’t find it funny, don’t laugh.”

Throughout last week, Vir Das was at the centre of a controversy for his ‘I come from two Indias’ viral six-minute video. The video, in which he delivers a monologue on the good and the bad in India, was both criticised as well as hailed. While some felt he was ‘insulting India’, others supported him for his ‘brave stand’.

When asked what inspired him to write the monologue, he said, “I was just doing a show. We were full, and it was my audience and I wrote a piece.” The comedian said that he did not intend to start a conversation with his monologue. “I don’t think you ever hope to start a conversation. I think you just hope to make people laugh in the room,” he added.

He also said he feels lucky that he has never had to face censorship. “I have been fortunate enough to not experience it. I have done three comedy specials with Netflix and the only conversation we had is ‘go make people laugh’ and I am like ‘okay’.”

Vir Das added, “We need more comedy clubs in India to make people laugh and spread love.”

In the video, Vir Das spoke about some of the most topical issues in India, including the battle against Covid-19, rape cases, crackdown against comedians and the farmers’ protests. He contrasted the good and bad sides of India, as he sees them, in his video.

But for all the criticism, many others came out in support of Vir Das and termed his act ‘brave’.

Following criticism over the video, Vir Das had issued a statement through his Twitter handle November 16. He stated that his intention was to say that the country, despite its issues, is great.