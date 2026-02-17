Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has launched a manhunt to trace two juvenile offenders who escaped from the observation home in Odisha’s Angul, officials said Tuesday.

Though the incident occurred February 14, it came to light only after police initiated the search.

The teens reportedly escaped through a drain hole leading outside the campus, possibly during the evening hours, police said.

“One of the escapees is from Opada in Balasore district, and the other from Tangi in Cuttack district. One was detained on charge of rape and the other for theft,” Pradip Kumar Nayak, inspector in-charge of Angul police station, said.

“We have informed different police stations to locate them. Once arrested, they will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” said Nayak.

Nearly 30 juveniles from 10 districts are currently housed in the Angul observation home, police said.