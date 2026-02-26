Nayagarh/Ranpur: Two persons were killed in separate elephant attacks under the Khordha forest division Wednesday, while a youth narrowly escaped unhurt, officials said.

In the first incident, Kalu Moharana, 58, of Mayurjhalia village in Nayagarh district, was trampled to death near a health centre under the Ranpur forest range.

He was riding a bicycle with his son seated behind him on the way to their cashew orchard when a tusker suddenly attacked.

On spotting the elephant, the youth jumped off the bicycle and ran to safety.

Moharana, however, was dragged off the cycle, which was smashed, and then trampled to death, sources said.

Ranpur Tehsildar Arya Daman and forest officials visited the spot and met the bereaved family.

In another incident the same day, Babuli Parida, 58, was killed in an elephant attack at Kunjuri Naramanabi village in Khordha district.

With the two deaths, fatalities in elephant attacks in the division rose sharply in a single day.

Residents alleged that increased elephant movement in the Mayurjhalia area and inadequate preventive measures have led to recurring casualties in recent weeks.