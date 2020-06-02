Buguda: Two youths were killed while another rendered critical after lightning struck them during a thunderstorm at Dengabadi village under this police limits in Ganjam district, Monday.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Goud, 30 of Dengabadi village and Nilanchal Alatia, 28 of Takarada village. The injured person is Balaram Goud, 30 in Dengabadi village.

The incident occurred when the three were talking among themselves by sitting on a verandah at Dengabadi village when lightning struck them and left them critical. Locals rushed the three to Buguda community health centre where doctors pronounced Santosh and Nilanchal dead and referred Balaram for advanced treatment to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Buguda police registered separate cases and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Bhanjanagar.

PNN