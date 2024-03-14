Bangiriposi: Two persons died on the spot as the truck in which they were travelling crashed into a sidewall and then fell 25 feet off a bridge over Subarnarekha canal near Jagannathkhunta village on NH-18 under Bangiriposi police limits in Mayurbhanj district, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as the driver of the ill-fated truck 50-year-old, A Narayana and his assistant 40-year-old K Chinna Rao. Both were residents of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police officials, the log-laden truck (Registration No: 7-T F-9388) was on its way from Visakhapatnam to Nepal when it met with the accident. The driver of the truck lost control and the vehicle fell off the bridge at around 3:00am.

Police said over-speeding could be one of the causes which led to the fatal mishap. Both the driver and helper were rescued by locals in critical condition and sent to a nearby hospital. However, both succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Locals informed the police who arrived at the spot. Police seized the truck and initiated a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

