Dhenkanal: Two children were killed and another was injured after firecrackers exploded inside a house at Sogar villager under Tumusinga police limits in Dhenkanal district Wednesday.

According to villagers, Saroj Sahoo had stored crackers inside his house. The three children were playing near the storehouse where he had kept the crackers.

The kids received grievous burn injuries after the crackers exploded somehow.

It was learnt that the explosion was so massive that it triggered a roof collapse following which three children were trapped by fire inside the house.

Fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued the three after being informed.

Initially, the fire services rescue team admitted the three at Anlabereni community health centre.

Later, they were referred to Dhenkanal DHH. Two of them breathed their last at the DHH while undergoing treatment. The third is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.