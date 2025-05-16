Bolangir: Two Maoist camps were busted in Odisha’s Bolangir district and explosives were seized, police said Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police, District Voluntary Force (DVF), and Special Operations Group (SOG) raided the camps in Gandhamardan Hills under Khaprakhol police limits and Chhatradandi forest under Tureikela police limits Thursday, they said.

“The camps were completely destroyed. A lot of explosives and other items were recovered,” IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said.

The Maoists, however, could manage to flee the camps, he said.

The two camps were operated by cadres of the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division of CPI(Maoist), SP Avilash G said.

Maoists use the corridor, which has dense forest, to move between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, he said.

Booklets detailing the process of making IEDs were found in the camps, he added.

PTI