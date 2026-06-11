Nilgiri: Two minor boys drowned while bathing in the Sone river near Ranit Ghat in Pundal village under Radhakishorepur panchayat of Nilgiri block in Balasore Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Akash Mahalik, 12, son of Lakshmidhar Mahalik, and Kartik Behera, 14, son of Pradip Behera, both residents of Radhakishorepur village.

According to reports, six friends had gone to the river after eating black plums plucked from a nearby tree.

While bathing in the river, one of the boys reportedly slipped into a deep section of the water and began drowning.

Another boy jumped in to rescue him but was also swept under the water.