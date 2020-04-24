Bhadrak: In a bid to break the chain of deadly coronavirus, Bhadrak district administration Friday morning declared two more panchayats under Basudevpur block as ‘containment zone’.

The decision was taken after one more COVID-19 positive case was detected from the block Friday.

According to the district administration, Arandua and Brahmanigaon panchayats have been declared as containment zone under the block. As many as 10 villages come under these two panchayats.

After sealing the villages, the district administration has started random swab sample collection of the villagers and disinfection work in both the panchayats.

Entry of outsiders has been strictly restricted in these zones. The district administration will distribute essential commodities to the villagers in these areas. The district administration has directed all the government and private organisations of the area to close their commercial establishments.

It may be mentioned here that the district administration had earlier declared 22 villages in nine panchayats of the block as containment zone. As many as 12 positive COVID-19 cases have so far been reported from the district with all the patients having travel history to West Bengal and different other parts of India.

