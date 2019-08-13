New Delhi: Two officers from Odisha Police have been conferred the ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ for the year 2019.

The award has been conferred on Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and CID, Crime Branch SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded 96 police personnel across the country for their performance.

Among the personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 11 from Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh Police, nine from Kerala Police, eight from Madhya Pradesh Police, six from Delhi Police and Karnataka Police and the remaining from other states/UTs and Central investigating agencies. These include thirteen women police officers.

It is to be mentioned here that this medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.