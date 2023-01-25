Bhubaneswar: Two police personnel from Odisha have been nominated to receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) on occasion of 74th Republic Day, said an official release from

Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday.

According to the official release, the two police personnel are Dhirendra S Kutey and Prahallad K Rout.

Kutey is a 1997-batch IPS officer posted as Special Secretary to CM and Rout is posted in Vigilance Directorate.

Besides, 11 more personnel from Odisha will receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service(PM).

As many as 901 police personnel from all over India will be awarded Police Medals, out of which 93 police personnel will be awarded PPM, 140 personnel will be awarded Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), and the rest 668 personnel will be conferred with Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) on Republic Day 2023.

PNN