Bhubaneswar/Balasore: Two members of Forest Department’s anti-poaching squad were injured when poachers fired at them in Odisha’s Balasore district in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior official said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susanta Nanda said this on X.

Staff of the Kuldiha forest range under the Balasore division March 19 at about 2 am came across two poachers inside the Kuldiha sanctuary. They have been arrested, Nanda said.

According to Nanda, the forest department officials were chasing the poachers since 8 pm on Monday and they faced off with the poachers at about 2 am. Suddenly, the poachers opened fire on the team. Despite firing, the forest team was able to catch the two armed poachers.

The injured forest department personnel were first rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital. However, they were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Two poachers have been arrested, rifles seized and further investigation is going on, said a forest official.

“Two staff were injured when fired upon. They are out of danger. Praying for their early recovery. Salutations to the team,” the PCCF Wildlife wrote on X.

Following the incident, the forest department has decided to conduct combing operations inside the Kuldiha sanctuary from Wednesday, the PCCF (wildlife) said, adding that the tiger poaching squad will also be deployed in Kuldiha.

PTI