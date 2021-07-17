Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Assistant Engineer PK Nayak and Junior Engineer K Acharya were arrested Friday by the Vigilance officials of the Koraput division on the charge of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor to clear his pending dues.

The Vigilance sleuths also searched the house of Nayak at Bhubaneswar and Pattamundai and the house of Acharya in Dhenkanal.

In another incident the Vigilance team of Berhampur division arrested Dahiya Circle RI Gajendra Digal in Boudh while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant for carrying out demarcation of his land.

UNI