Washington: Two pilots were killed when a US Navy aircraft crashed in the state of Alabama, according to naval authorities.

The crash involving a US Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft took place on Friday evening near Foley city, the Alabama-based WKRG-TV said in a news report.

Confirming the accident, the US Naval Air Forces said in a series of tweets: “A US Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. today. The aircrew did not survive the crash.

“We have confirmed that no civilians have been injured as a result of this mishap. Navy personnel are on scene and cooperating with local authorities to secure the area and ensure the safety of the local community.”

The identities of the victims have not been released to the public.

According to a report in the Navy Times, Naval Air Forces spokesperson Cmdr. Zachary Harrell said the flight took off from the Naval Air Station Whiting Field near Milton, Florida, is about 90 minutes away from the crash site.

Officials have said that the plane hit a house and two cars that led to a fire.

Although the fire was extinguished, there were damages to the house and the vehicles.

IANS