Kabisuryanagar: Two teachers have been suspended and cases against 14 others registered for allegedly getting jobs furnishing fake certificates.

The Ganjam district administration has launched a drive against fake teachers. Following the direction of district education officer (DEO), certificates of teachers in Kabisuryanagar NAC and the block with the same name were verified a few days back.

“During verification, certificates of Kuni Behera, working at Exboard UP School of Athgarhpatna and Laxmi Sethy of another school at Kandhakhaida were found to be fake and they were immediately put under suspension,” informed block education officer Niranjan Mishra.

“Cases against 14 teachers have been registered. That apart, Kaniari panchayat residents have complained that a teacher, a native of another district, has been appointed at the village school despite having no requisite qualifications. The veracity of the allegation will soon be investigated and steps would be taken accordingly,” added Mishra.

Locals alleged there are many such teachers in Kabisuryanagar who have got their respective jobs by producing fake certificates. “Taking action against these fake teachers alone would not help do away with the system,” the stated.

“Those who are printing the fake certificates including cyber café owners and middlemen should also be punished,” they added.

