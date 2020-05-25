Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district early Monday morning, police said.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that the encounter began when a Cordon and Search Operation was launched by a joint team of police and Army following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the search operation, the terrorists fired at the security forces. After a brief exchange of fire, both terrorists were gunned down, he said.

IANS