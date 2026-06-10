Malkangiri: Congress MLA Mangu Khilla Wednesday received minor injury when a tree fell on his moving vehicle during a storm in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon on the forested road between Chitrakonda and Balimela in Malkangiri.

Due to high-velocity wind, a big tree fell on my SUV. It fell on the bonnet, and we escaped narrowly though sustained minor injury, Khilla told reporters.

The Chitrakonda MLA said that had the tree fallen in the middle of the vehicle, things would have been different. There were four people in the vehicle, the MLA said.

Khilla said he was returning home after attending a cricket match when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the local authorities cleared the road by removing trees and debris and restored normalcy in affected areas.