Jagatsinghpur: All government and private schools, higher secondary schools and Anganwadi centres in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district will remain closed Monday (July 27) as authorities brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall, officials said.

The order applies to all government, government-aided and privately managed elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, besides Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Anganwadi centres across the district, officials added.

The district administration ordered the closure following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“In view of the weather warning issued by IMD regarding forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall… and keeping in view the safety of students, all types of government, govt-aided and privately managed schools at the elementary, secondary and higher secondary levels, along with OAVs and KVs in Jagatsinghpur district, will remain closed on July 27,” the notification issued by the Jagatsinghpur district collector said.

The administration said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid the adverse weather forecast.

PNN