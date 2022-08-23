Bhubaneswar: A day after the derailment of five wagons of a goods train at Bhubaneswar station yard, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Tuesday rescheduled two trains, officials said.

Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 pm instead of 7.35 pm, while Bhubaneswar-Pune Express will leave the city at 11.30 pm instead 9.30 pm, an official release said.

The train services were affected on Monday night after five wagons of a Vizianagaram-bound cement-laden train derailed at 8.30 pm.

The train had started its journey from Chakradharpur division to reach Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar.

The ECoR had cancelled six trains and short-terminated four others.

“The defected track repair was completed at Bhubaneswar yard,” an official said.

PTI