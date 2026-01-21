Baghiapada (Boudh): Two youths died after their car was rear-ended by an unidentified vehicle on Khurda-Bolangir National Highway-57 in Boudh district early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near Telibandha in the district when an unknown vehicle hit the car from behind and dragged it for several metres, leaving it mangled.

The vehicle fled the scene after causing the crash. The victims were identified as Ashutosh Saha, 24, of Deuli, and Nitin Dwary, 24, of Gudbhelipadar under Manamunda police station in Boudh district.

The two friends were living in Bolangir and were travelling to Bhubaneswar in a friend’s car bearing registration number (OD 02 X 3921).

A team from Boudh police station and Jahnapank police outpost rushed to the spot after receiving information.

The bodies were recovered and sent by an ambulance to Boudh hospital for a postmortem.

A case-35/26 was registered in this connection, and an investigation is underway to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, Jahnapank outpost officer-in-charge Brahmananda Pradhan said.