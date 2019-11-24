Mumbai: The new-found bonhomie between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena was on display Sunday after Uddhav Thackeray met Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai luxury hotel where the NCP MLAs are lodged amid the high ongoing political drama in Maharashtra.

Incidentally, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto dubbed Sharad Pawar, the 20-year-old party’s founder, as ‘Renaissance Man’, even as Thackeray met the NCP chief at the suburban hotel bearing the same name.

“Hey #BJP, Game on. Our ‘Renaissance Man’ v/s your modern day so-called ‘#Chanakya’. Bring it on,” Crasto tweeted.

Earlier in the day, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would work hard for people of the state.

Responding to Ajit Pawar’s tweet, Crasto tweeted, “Dear Ajit Dada, Nice to see you reply to our Hon PM’s good wishes but just want to remind you that you are being wished because you left the hands of the Man who held your hand & taught you how to walk in your personal & political life. Wishing you the best for the future.”

The Sena-NCP bonhomie was also seen after Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s Man Friday Milind Narvekar Saturday caught Sanjay Bansod, NCP MLA from Udgir, who was set to fly out from here. There was speculation that he was on his way to New Delhi. The buzz on social media was Bansod was missing.

Shinde and Narvekar had then taken Bansod to the YB Chavan centre in south Mumbai where an NCP meet was underway.

