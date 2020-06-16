London: Doctors and researchers said here Tuesday that a major breakthrough has been achieved in search for the coronavirus vaccine. They said giving low doses of the generic steroid drug ‘dexamethasone’ has been successful in treatment of severe COVID-19 hit patients. The drug has reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection, trial data showed Tuesday.

The results, described as a ‘major breakthrough’ by scientists leading the UK-led clinical trial known as ‘RECOVERY’. They suggested the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the pandemic disease.

“This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives. It will do so at a remarkably low cost,” said Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial.

Landray’s co-lead investigator, Peter Horby had the same opinion to offer. Dexamethasone is a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation, he said. It is ‘the only drug that’s so far shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly’. “It is definitely a major breakthrough,” said Horby.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19. The illness caused by the new coronavirus has killed more than 4,31,000 globally.

The researchers, however did not disclose the exact number of patients treated with ‘dexamethasone’. However, they said that all those treated with the drug have recovered. Hence the chances of ‘dexamethasone’ being recommended more often is growing with time.